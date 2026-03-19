Modi extends Eid greetings to PM Tarique Rahman, seeks stronger bilateral ties
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh, expressing hope for strengthened friendship and greater harmony between the two neighbouring countries.
In a message sent to his Bangladeshi counterpart, Modi said, “Eid Mubarak!”
“On behalf of the people and the Government of India, I extend warm greetings to you and the brotherly people of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr,” he said.
Highlighting the spiritual significance of Ramadan, the Indian premier noted, “Over the past one month, Muslims in India as well as across the world have observed the holy month of Ramadan and spent pious time in fasting and prayer.”
Referring to the values of the festival, Modi said, “The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr reminds us of the timeless values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness. We hope and pray for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for people across the world.”
He also expressed optimism about bilateral relations, saying, “May the bonds of friendship and camaraderie among our countries grow stronger.”
Modi concluded his message by conveying, “Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”