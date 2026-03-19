Modi extends Eid greetings to PM Tarique Rahman, seeks stronger bilateral ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh, expressing hope for strengthened friendship and greater harmony between the two neighbouring countries.

In a message sent to his Bangladeshi counterpart, Modi said, “Eid Mubarak!”

“On behalf of the people and the Government of India, I extend warm greetings to you and the brotherly people of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr,” he said.