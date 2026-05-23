Deaths of children from measles, measles-like symptoms surpass 500
The number of children who have died from measles and measles-like symptoms has surpassed 500. Since 15 March, a total of 512 children have died from measles and measles-like symptoms so far.
In the last 24 hours alone (from Friday 8:00 am to Saturday 8:00 am), 13 children died from measles and measles-like symptoms. Among them, measles had been confirmed in one child.
These figures were released today, Saturday, in the measles report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During this period, the Directorate General of Health Services also reported that another 1,967 children across the country showed symptoms of measles.
The child whose measles infection had been confirmed died in Barishal. In addition, four children died in Dhaka, two in Chattogram, four in Sylhet, one in Barishal, and one in Mymensingh from measles-like symptoms.
With this, information has been recorded on the deaths of 426 children from measles-like symptoms across the country since 15 March. During the same period, 86 children died after being diagnosed with measles.
According to data from the Directorate General of Health Services, since 15 March this year, 62,507 children have shown measles-like symptoms.
During this time, 49,389 children were admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms. However, 45,011 of them later recovered and returned home from hospital.