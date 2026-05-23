Deaths of children from measles, measles-like symptoms surpass 500

The number of children who have died from measles and measles-like symptoms has surpassed 500. Since 15 March, a total of 512 children have died from measles and measles-like symptoms so far.

In the last 24 hours alone (from Friday 8:00 am to Saturday 8:00 am), 13 children died from measles and measles-like symptoms. Among them, measles had been confirmed in one child.

These figures were released today, Saturday, in the measles report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During this period, the Directorate General of Health Services also reported that another 1,967 children across the country showed symptoms of measles.