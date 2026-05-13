Measles: 40pc of children died within two days of hospital admission

Amidst the ongoing outbreak, some three or four months old infants have also died of measles. There is little difference between the number of boys and girls among the deaths. It has been observed that 40 per cent of the children died within two days of being admitted to hospital.

This picture on the 60 children has been obtained from the Management Information System (MIS) of the Directorate General of Health Services. According to the data, laboratory tests confirmed that the children had measles. However, it is not known whether the children who died had received vaccinations.

According to the latest 24-hour report from the health directorate’s Integrated Control Room (from 8:00 am Monday to 8:00 am Tuesday), six people died with measles symptoms and three died from confirmed measles — meaning another nine deaths in a single day.

As a result, from 15 March to yesterday, Tuesday, a total of 356 people have died with measles symptoms and 68 from confirmed measles this year. Public health experts believe all 424 deaths were due to measles.