2342km highways to be upgraded to four lanes

The government has taken up plans to upgrade 2,342 km of national highways to four lanes, including the service lanes on both sides, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said while unveiling the national budget for the fiscal 2023-24 at the national parliament on Thursday.

A total of Tk 876.29 billion has been allocated for the transport and communication sector in the proposed budget. The latest allocation is higher by Tk 61 billion than the previous fiscal’s allocation of Tk 815.19 billion.