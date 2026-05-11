Monami resigns as assistant proctor of Dhaka University
University of Dhaka Assistant Professor of the Department of Public Administration, Shehreen Amin Bhuiyan (Monami), has resigned from her position as Assistant Proctor of the university.
Today, Monday, before 11:00 am, she announced the matter in a post published on her verified Facebook page.
Acting Proctor of the University of Dhaka, Professor Md Israfil Prang, confirmed to Prothom Alo that Shehreen Amin Bhuiyan had submitted her resignation.
He said that the Assistant Proctor had informed him by telephone in the morning that she had submitted the resignation letter to the office.
He added that he was attending a meeting and therefore had not yet seen the reasons stated in the resignation letter.
In her Facebook post, Shehreen Amin stated that during her seven years in the teaching profession, she had never intended to take on any administrative responsibility.
However, on 28 August 2024, she agreed to serve as Assistant Proctor at the request of the then Proctor, Professor Saifuddin Ahmed.
She said that, as a young teacher, receiving such an important responsibility had been a great honour for her.
She wrote, “Over the past two years, I learned from Saifuddin Sir how a Proctor must maintain almost superhuman patience, how to handle heated situations with a smile and complete composure, and above all, how to uphold one’s self-respect.”
In the same post, Shehreen Amin wrote that she did not know whether circumstances similar to those experienced during and after July would ever arise again in the country.
She wrote, “Possibly no other Proctor of the University of Dhaka and their team has faced such a situation, and probably none ever will.”
Yesterday, Sunday (10 May), Professor Saifuddin Ahmed resigned from the position of Proctor of the University of Dhaka.
Associate Professor Md Israfil Prang of the Department of Graphic Design under the Faculty of Fine Arts is currently serving as acting proctor. Saifuddin Ahmed stated that he had resigned for personal reasons.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 during the student–public uprising, Professor Saifuddin Ahmed assumed the responsibilities of proctor of the University of Dhaka on 28 August.