Monami resigns as assistant proctor of Dhaka University

He said that the Assistant Proctor had informed him by telephone in the morning that she had submitted the resignation letter to the office.

He added that he was attending a meeting and therefore had not yet seen the reasons stated in the resignation letter.

In her Facebook post, Shehreen Amin stated that during her seven years in the teaching profession, she had never intended to take on any administrative responsibility.

However, on 28 August 2024, she agreed to serve as Assistant Proctor at the request of the then Proctor, Professor Saifuddin Ahmed.

She said that, as a young teacher, receiving such an important responsibility had been a great honour for her.