Germany to provide €1b to support renewable energy in Bangladesh
Germany will provide Bangladesh with €1 billion over the next ten years, including €15 million this year, focusing on renewable energy generation, says environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.
She made the disclosure after a meeting with German ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster at her secretariat office on Tuesday, according to a PID handout.
In the meeting, both countries have agreed to promote knowledge exchange and cooperation with non-state actors like the private sector, research institutes, academia, and civil society.
Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the collaboration will also involve small ethnic minorities, women, and youth, fostering a multi-stakeholder approach.
She thanked the ambassador for his country’s continued support in environmental and climate matters, and underscored the need for increased international cooperation to address global climate challenges and the importance of sustainable forest management.
Ambassador Tröster expressed Germany’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its fight against climate change and appreciated the government’s efforts in protecting the environment. He also highlighted Germany’s expertise in renewable energy and offered technical assistance to support Bangladesh’s green energy initiatives.
During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on environmental protection, river cleaning projects and climate change mitigation. The discussions also included potential collaboration on sustainable development projects, green technology adoption, for tackling environmental and climate-related challenges.
The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to explore further avenues for collaboration, particularly in technology transfer and environmental sustainability projects.