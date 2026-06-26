PM returns home wrapping up 6-day maiden overseas visit

The prime minister arrived at the Great Hall of the People around 9:30 am after paying tributes at Tiananmen Square.

Tarique Rahman paid tributes at the Monument to the People’s Heroes at the Tiananmen Square here by placing a special red-green wreath.

The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion while the bugle sounded the last post.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Chinese revolutionary heroes.

On his arrival at the square around 9:10 am (local time), a smartly turned-out contingent of the Chinese Armed Forces gave the Bangladesh prime minister the state salute.