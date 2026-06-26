PM returns home wrapping up 6-day maiden overseas visit
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman returned home on Friday night from Beijing wrapping up his six-day maiden official overseas visit to China and Malaysia at the invitation of prime ministers of the two countries.
“A China Southern Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 7.45 pm,” said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.
Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam, Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni and Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani received the premier at the airport. Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibly was also present.
Senior BNP leaders were also present at the airport to welcome party chief.
Earlier, the flight departed Beijing Daxing International Airport at 5:15 pm local time.
The prime minister, earlier in the morning, held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People.
Prior to that, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the same venue.
The prime minister arrived at the Great Hall of the People around 9:30 am after paying tributes at Tiananmen Square.
Tarique Rahman paid tributes at the Monument to the People’s Heroes at the Tiananmen Square here by placing a special red-green wreath.
The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion while the bugle sounded the last post.
After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Chinese revolutionary heroes.
On his arrival at the square around 9:10 am (local time), a smartly turned-out contingent of the Chinese Armed Forces gave the Bangladesh prime minister the state salute.
The prime minister also visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which houses permanent and comprehensive exhibitions of the party’s history, here.
Accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and other members of his entourage, the premier toured the museum’s galleries and experienced an immersive audio-visual coaster show.
At the conclusion of the visit, the prime minister signed the visitors’ book.
The prime minister began his maiden official foreign tour on 21 June with a visit to Malaysia. He then travelled to the Chinese city of Dalian on Monday night to attend the World Economic Forum’s Summer Davos 2026.
After participating in various events there for two days, he arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon.