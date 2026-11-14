Garment workers protest by blocking highway in Gazipur, halting traffic
Garment factory workers are staging a protest by blocking the Dhaka–Tangail Highway in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area of Kaliakair upazila, Gazipur. The demonstration began around 8:30 a.m. today, Saturday, bringing traffic to a standstill on both sides of the highway. The disruption has caused considerable inconvenience to commuters. In response to the situation, several nearby factories have announced temporary closures.
According to factory workers and police sources, workers from two garment factories—Tropical, located in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area of Kaliakair, and Apex Lingerie, in the Purba Chandra area—staged protests last Thursday. That day, police dispersed the workers by firing tear gas shells and sound grenades. Several workers were injured in the incident.
After reports spread that a worker injured during Thursday’s protest had died, workers stopped working and began demonstrating today. At one point, they gathered on the Dhaka–Tangail Highway near their factory in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area and blocked the road.
After receiving reports of the incident, members of the Gazipur Industrial Police, Kaliakair Police Station and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrived at the scene. They are speaking with the workers and trying to restore normalcy. However, tensions escalated as the workers became agitated. The highway blockade has caused severe hardship for commuters. Many have begun walking to their destinations.
Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Mohammad Amzad Hossain said the workers were staging the protest based on rumours that someone had died. However, he said their main demand was an increase in wages. Workers from seven to eight nearby factories had taken to the streets.