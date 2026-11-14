Garment workers protest by blocking highway in Gazipur, halting traffic

Garment factory workers are staging a protest by blocking the Dhaka–Tangail Highway in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area of Kaliakair upazila, Gazipur. The demonstration began around 8:30 a.m. today, Saturday, bringing traffic to a standstill on both sides of the highway. The disruption has caused considerable inconvenience to commuters. In response to the situation, several nearby factories have announced temporary closures.

According to factory workers and police sources, workers from two garment factories—Tropical, located in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area of Kaliakair, and Apex Lingerie, in the Purba Chandra area—staged protests last Thursday. That day, police dispersed the workers by firing tear gas shells and sound grenades. Several workers were injured in the incident.