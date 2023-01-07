Power tariff hike by 15pc at retail level proposed

Bulk power tariff was raised by 19.92 per cent in December. Six state-owned power distribution bodies submitted their respective proposals on raising retail power tariff in subsequent of the bulk power tariff hike.
They said the power tariff has not been increased at retail level after 2020 but the bulk price increased this time has created a deficit.
Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), however, suggests that the authorities should think of alternative to the power tariff hike.
BERC’s member (power) Bozlur Rahman told Prothom Alo on Saturday that the current commission’s tenure would be expired next month and that is why they would not take much time to decide over the tariff hike.
He said the announcement over power tariff would be declared within this month.
Power Development Board (PDB) sought the power tariff raise two days within the bulk tariff increase in December. Five other companies followed the suit within a week. The BERC formed the technical evaluation committee to evaluate the applications.