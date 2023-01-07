Power tariff hike by 15pc at retail level proposed

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission’s (BERC) technical evaluation committee has proposed to raise the power tariff by 15 per cent at retail level.

A public hearing is supposed to be held over the proposed raise on Sunday.

Three officials of BERC confirmed about the proposal to Prothom Alo. They said the evaluation committee’s report would be presented in the hearing on Sunday.

If the hearing does not end on Sunday, it will continue for the second day on Monday. BERC will make announcement on the power tariff within 60 working days assessing every aspect.