51 candidates have their nominations reinstated on first day of appeals at EC
After the first-day appeal hearing at the Election Commission (EC) today, Saturday, 51 candidates had their nominations reinstated in the 13th National Parliamentary elections, while the nomination of one candidate, previously deemed valid, was cancelled on appeal.
The hearing began at 10:00am and continued until 5:00pm at the Election Commission auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka. Candidates and their representatives who appealed against the cancellation of nominations at the local level attended the session.
After the hearing, Akhtar Ahmed, Senior Secretary of the Election Commission, said that 70 appeals were heard on the first day. Of these, 52 appeals were approved, including one concerning the acceptance of a nomination. Additionally, 15 appeals were rejected, and three were kept pending.
According to Election Commission (EC) sources, among the 70 appeals, an appeal was filed to cancel the nomination of independent candidate Syed AK Ekramuzzaman in Brahmanbaria-1. After the hearing, the EC approved the appeal, resulting in the cancellation of his nomination.
The Election Commission has stated that a total of 645 appeals were submitted against the Returning Officers’ decisions on nomination papers for the 13th National Parliamentary elections. The EC began accepting appeals on 5 January, concluding on 9 January (Friday). On the last day of appeal submission, 176 appeals were filed.
The appeal hearings at the Election Commission began today, Saturday, at 10:00am, and will continue until 18 January. On the first day, hearings were conducted for 70 appeals. From now until next Tuesday, hearings for 280 appeals will be held daily from 10:00am to 5:00pm.