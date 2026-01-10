51 candidates have their nominations reinstated on first day of appeals at EC

After the first-day appeal hearing at the Election Commission (EC) today, Saturday, 51 candidates had their nominations reinstated in the 13th National Parliamentary elections, while the nomination of one candidate, previously deemed valid, was cancelled on appeal.

The hearing began at 10:00am and continued until 5:00pm at the Election Commission auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka. Candidates and their representatives who appealed against the cancellation of nominations at the local level attended the session.