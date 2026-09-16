Teacher killed in snatching: DB claims to have arrested ‘real snatchers’

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) has announced the arrest of two people in connection with the death of headteacher Ranjila Parvin, who fell from a battery-powered rickshaw after snatchers tugged at her belongings in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The DB has described the two arrested men as the “real snatchers” involved in the incident.

The DMP’s Media and Public Relations Department said in a text message today, Wednesday, that the two men had been arrested yesterday, Tuesday.