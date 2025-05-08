HC verdict on death reference set for 13 May

The High Court (HC) has scheduled next Tuesday (13 May) to announce the final verdict on the death reference (approval of death penalty) in the murder case filed over the bomb attack at the Pahela Baishakh celebrations at Ramna Batamul 24 years ago.

The High Court bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Nasreen Akhter began reading out the verdict at 11:25 am today, Thursday. Around 1:00 pm, the court fixed the next date for the remaining part of the verdict.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, deputy attorney general Sultana Akhter said the declaration of the verdict started today. The court reviewed the case statement, the charges and witness testimonies today. The court fixed next Tuesday to deliver the remaining part of the verdict.

At the beginning of the session, the court said the proceedings would focus on reviewing the incident and witness accounts today, and the rest of the verdict would be delivered later.

At that point, the lawyer of the defendant asked the court, “So won't the final decision (order part of the verdict) be given today?”

The court responded, “No, the order part is not being delivered today,” and then proceeded with the verdict reading.