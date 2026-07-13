Rohingya strategy committee formed under PM's leadership

The government has formed an 11-member national committee, headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the speedy and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas and coordinate activities among relevant ministries and agencies.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Sunday announcing the formation of the ‘National Committee for Formulating a National Strategy on the Rohingya Issue’.

According to the notification, the committee will determine priorities on key issues relating to Rohingya repatriation and oversee coordination among relevant ministries, law enforcement agencies and intelligence organisations involved in the process.