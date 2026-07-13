Rohingya strategy committee formed under PM's leadership
The government has formed an 11-member national committee, headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the speedy and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas and coordinate activities among relevant ministries and agencies.
The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Sunday announcing the formation of the ‘National Committee for Formulating a National Strategy on the Rohingya Issue’.
According to the notification, the committee will determine priorities on key issues relating to Rohingya repatriation and oversee coordination among relevant ministries, law enforcement agencies and intelligence organisations involved in the process.
The prime minister will chair the committee, while home affairs minister, foreign affairs minister, the adviser to the Ministry of Finance and Planning, and the adviser to the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Division will serve as members.
The principal staff officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) has been designated as the committee's chief coordinator, while the director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) will serve as member secretary.
Other members include the inspector general of police (IGP), the director general of National Security Intelligence (NSI), the director general of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the director general of the Bangladesh Coast Guard.
The refugee relief and repatriation commissioner (RRRC) and five senior officials, including the additional inspector general of police (Special Branch), have been assigned to assist the committee.
According to the committee's terms of reference, it will identify priorities concerning Rohingya repatriation, strengthen inter-agency coordination and define the responsibilities and operational jurisdiction of law enforcement and intelligence agencies involved in Rohingya-related matters.
A special taskforce will also be established under the direct supervision of the chief coordinator to formulate a comprehensive national strategy for the speedy and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas.
The taskforce will prepare the strategy and submit it to the national committee within three months, or 90 days.
The notification said the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) will provide the committee with the necessary manpower, infrastructure and secretarial support.
It added that, if required, the committee may assign these responsibilities to another intelligence or law enforcement agency in accordance with its decisions and the directives of the prime minister.
The notification also said the committee may co-opt the heads of any military or civilian law enforcement agency, or any other suitable individual, as members for a specified period if necessary.