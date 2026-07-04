2 more suspected measles deaths, toll reaches 731
Two more children died with symptoms consistent with measles in 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, bringing Bangladesh’s combined tally of confirmed and suspected measles-related deaths to 731.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has classified the latest deaths as suspected measles fatalities.
With the latest update, the number of suspected measles deaths has risen to 638, while the number of laboratory-confirmed measles deaths remained unchanged at 93.
A total of 732 new suspected measles cases were reported during the period, bringing the cumulative number of suspected cases nationwide to 104,693.
Meanwhile, 101 new confirmed measles cases were recorded, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 12,526.
Since March 15, a total of 87,966 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised across the country, of whom 84,218 have recovered, according to DGHS data.