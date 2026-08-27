Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to elevating partnership to a new height
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir called on Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the margins of the 23rd OIC Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers meeting today, Thursday in Jeddah.
During the meeting, the State Minister handed over a letter from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh addressed to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, says a foreign ministry press release.
Both sides expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in Bangladesh–Saudi Arabia bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the partnership to a new height.
Humaiun Kobir noted that a number of high-level visits have taken place between the two countries since the formation of the BNP-led government, creating fresh opportunities for advancing comprehensive cooperation across various sectors.
He also referred to the prospective high-level visits between the two sides in the near future.
The Saudi Foreign Minister stated that Bangladesh is among Saudi Arabia’s priority countries and underscored the importance of strengthening economic cooperation.
He noted the growing interest of Saudi companies in Bangladesh and expressed interest in further expanding investment and business engagement.
The Saudi Foreign Minister also commended the valuable contribution of Bangladeshi expatriates to the development of the Kingdom.
Humaiun Kabir invited the Saudi Foreign Minister to visit Bangladesh at his convenience.
Saudi Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the OIC, and senior officials from both sides were present at the meeting.