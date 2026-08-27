Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to elevating partnership to a new height

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir called on Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the margins of the 23rd OIC Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers meeting today, Thursday in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the State Minister handed over a letter from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh addressed to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, says a foreign ministry press release.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in Bangladesh–Saudi Arabia bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the partnership to a new height.