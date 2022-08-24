Uninterrupted power supply must be ensured for irrigation: State minister

Due to insufficient rainfall in the current Aman season this year, uninterrupted power supply to irrigation systems is necessary to continue production in the agricultural sector, he said.

It was informed in the meeting that there are 4,64,031 existing irrigation connections under 6 power distribution companies across the country and if all are connected, some 2,228.502 MW power will be required.

It said that Aman season is almost over and only 10 to 15 days are now left.

The meeting asked all the distribution offices to keep open their respective control rooms and inform the publish their phone and mobile phone numbers on their websites.

Power secretary Md Habibur Rahman, BPDB chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, BREB chairman Mohammad Salim Uddin, power cell director general Mohammad Hossain and other heads of different entities spoke in this virtual meeting.