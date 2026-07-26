No evidence former president spoke to Sheikh Hasina from London: Home minister

Home minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government has found no evidence to support claims that recently resigned President Mohammed Shahabuddin spoke by telephone with deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while receiving medical treatment in London.

He said he had seen the reports in newspapers but stressed that the government possessed no information to substantiate them.

He made the remarks today, Sunday, while speaking to journalists in the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat.

The minister added that in the age of the internet, anyone wishing to speak to someone does not need to travel to London and can make a call from Bangladesh.