No evidence former president spoke to Sheikh Hasina from London: Home minister
Home minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government has found no evidence to support claims that recently resigned President Mohammed Shahabuddin spoke by telephone with deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while receiving medical treatment in London.
He said he had seen the reports in newspapers but stressed that the government possessed no information to substantiate them.
He made the remarks today, Sunday, while speaking to journalists in the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat.
The minister added that in the age of the internet, anyone wishing to speak to someone does not need to travel to London and can make a call from Bangladesh.
Allegations have surfaced that Mohammed Shahabuddin spoke by telephone with fugitive Sheikh Hasina while in London for medical treatment.
When asked about the matter, the Home minister said he had only read about it in newspapers.
He added that those concerned should ask the newspapers what evidence they relied on before publishing such a report. He reiterated that the government had no information supporting the allegation.
Opposition parties have demanded the arrest of Mohammed Shahabuddin.
Responding to a question on the issue, the Home minister said, "Ask the opposition why they want the President arrested. Those who are now criticising the President have the right to do so."
He expressed hope that people would continue to enjoy political freedom of expression in the post-uprising period and added that they would also retain the right to protest.
The Home minister further said, "During his tenure as President, including the final period of the authoritarian regime, throughout the tenure of the interim government, and under the current political government, he carried out his duties in accordance with the law and the Constitution. We received the President's cooperation. Under the Constitution, he enjoys constitutional privileges and immunity. No criminal or other legal case can be filed against him in court while that immunity applies. Beyond that, anyone is free to express their views. They may do so, but I do not see anything that warrants serious consideration."
Asked about allegations made against Mohammed Shahabuddin before he became President, the minister said, "If there were any allegations against him at that time, they belong to that period. The matter will proceed in accordance with the law."
Referring to Mohammed Shahabuddin, the Home minister said he would receive all the benefits to which a former President is entitled under the law. He will also receive security protection from the Special Security Force (SSF), the President Guard Regiment (PGR) and other related facilities for six months, along with police and other security support.
When asked about efforts to bring back former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, the minister said the government was making utmost efforts to secure his return. He added that the Royal Court had requested additional information and that the government would provide the required documents.
Responding to a journalist's question about the recovery of a bomb beneath the Motijheel Metro Rail Station, the Home minister said both the Roth Yatra and Ulto Yatra festivals had concluded smoothly that day.
He said all law enforcement agencies had worked in close coordination to prevent any disorder. He added that he did not believe there was any connection between the explosive device and the religious celebrations organised by members of the Sanatan community.