Journalist Saleem Samad passes away
Senior journalist Saleem Samad passed away on Sunday morning while he was undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital in Dhanmondi, the capital (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji'un). He was 74.
The news of Saleem Samad's death was confirmed to Prothom Alo by his close friend, prominent columnist and writer Mohiuddin Ahmad.
Mohiuddin Ahmad told Prothom Alo, "Saleem Samad was admitted to the hospital in a very critical condition. I went to see him last Friday. He passed away this morning."
Saleem Samad's janaza (funeral prayers) is scheduled to be held at the National Press Club premises at 2:30 PM today.
According to Salim Samad's family, he was suffering from cancer. He will be buried at the family graveyard in Mirpur-11 today.
Saleem Samad was renowned for his investigative reporting. He was selected as an Ashoka Fellow in 1990 for his courageous journalism. In addition to the world-famous Time magazine, he has also written for India's Outlook and India Today magazines.
Saleem Samad worked on investigative reports and research on environment and development. He was associated with multiple media outlets, research institutions, and human rights organisations both domestically and internationally.
According to information provided on his Facebook page, Saleem Samad was born on 13 November 1952.
In 2002, the then-government filed a sedition case against Saleem Samad. He was arrested and held in prison for a long time.
Recently, Saleem Samad wrote columns for various publications, including Dhaka Tribune, Shuddhashar, and International Affairs Review.
His friend, writer Mohiuddin Ahmad, wrote in his Facebook post, "It never feels good to hear or convey news of someone's death. Yet, death is the only truth of life.
"I went to see him on Friday morning. It seemed like he was passing his final moments. Just five minutes ago, I got the news that he is no more.
"Our dear friend Saleem Samad has left us. I have not seen a journalist as brave as him. May his soul rest in peace."