Journalist Saleem Samad passes away

Senior journalist Saleem Samad passed away on Sunday morning while he was undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital in Dhanmondi, the capital (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji'un). He was 74.

The news of Saleem Samad's death was confirmed to Prothom Alo by his close friend, prominent columnist and writer Mohiuddin Ahmad.

Mohiuddin Ahmad told Prothom Alo, "Saleem Samad was admitted to the hospital in a very critical condition. I went to see him last Friday. He passed away this morning."