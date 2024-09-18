6 people die of dengue, 865 hospitalised

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 119 this year.

During the period, 865 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 251 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 142 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.