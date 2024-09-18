6 people die of dengue, 865 hospitalised
Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 119 this year.
During the period, 865 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of them, 251 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 142 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.
Some 2,460 dengue patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.
A total of 21,079 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January 2024.
Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.
The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.