Reports on violence against women must reach ministry within 24 hrs: Adviser

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid has instructed the officials concerned of her ministry to send reports on violence against women and children across the country within 24 hours.

She gave the instruction while addressing a press conference at the conference room of the Press Information Department (PID) at Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday.

She said that within 24 hours of receiving any report on violence against women and children, officials of the government will reach out to the victim and ensure everything necessary for her medical treatment and legal support.