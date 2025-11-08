Bangla Academy sells out books donated by Jahanara Imam, now priced at Tk 100,000

Books from the personal collection of Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam are now being sold online. The books were part of the Bangla Academy collection. Such a move has sparked widespread criticism and discussions.

The Facebook page ‘Pustok Zone,’ which sells old books, posted on 22 September about selling George Bernard Shaw’s 'Plays Unpleasant', published by Penguin. Inside the book was the seal of Bangla Academy and a note reading “From the personal collection of Jahanara Imam.”

Upon further inquiry, it was found that at least 20 Bangla and English books from Jahanara Imam’s personal collection had been sold by Bangla Academy by weight.

Several online platforms that sell old books are offering these titles, with the largest collection found on the page Bichitro Bichitro Boi.

When contacted, Md Rashed, who runs the platform, told Prothom Alo that he had bought nearly a truckload of old books from Nilkhet and other parts of the capital. Among them, he found two Bangla and five English books signed by Jahanara Imam.