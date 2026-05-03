10 more children die from measles and symptoms, death toll rises to 294

In the last 24 hours (from 8 am Saturday to 8 am Sunday), 10 more children have died in the country due to measles and measles-like symptoms.

Among them, measles was identified in one child, while 9 had measles-like symptoms.

During this period, the Directorate General of Health Services reported that measles-like symptoms have appeared in the bodies of 1,166 more children across the country.

The child identified with measles died in Dhaka. Meanwhile, 2 children died from measles-like symptoms in Barisal, 1 in Chattogram, 4 in Dhaka, 1 in Khulna, and 1 in Sylhet.

This information was provided in the measles-related report from the Directorate General of Health Services today, Sunday.