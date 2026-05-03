10 more children die from measles and symptoms, death toll rises to 294
In the last 24 hours (from 8 am Saturday to 8 am Sunday), 10 more children have died in the country due to measles and measles-like symptoms.
Among them, measles was identified in one child, while 9 had measles-like symptoms.
During this period, the Directorate General of Health Services reported that measles-like symptoms have appeared in the bodies of 1,166 more children across the country.
The child identified with measles died in Dhaka. Meanwhile, 2 children died from measles-like symptoms in Barisal, 1 in Chattogram, 4 in Dhaka, 1 in Khulna, and 1 in Sylhet.
This information was provided in the measles-related report from the Directorate General of Health Services today, Sunday.
As of 15 March 244 children have reportedly died from measles-like symptoms in the country. During this period, 50 children died after being diagnosed with measles.
According to the Director General of Health Services, from 15 March of this year, 40,491 children have shown measles-like symptoms.
During this time, 27,816 children have been hospitalised with these symptoms. However, 24,090 of them have recovered and returned home from the hospital.
It has also been reported by the Directorate General of Health Services that since 15 March, measles has been identified in the bodies of 5,313 children in the country.