Bangladeshi youth killed in Pakistan army ops had left for Dubai, family says

The family of Faisal Hossain, 22, who was reportedly killed during a military operation in Pakistan after joining the proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), say they believed he was working in Dubai and cannot accept that he died in combat.

Mourning continues in his native village.

Faisal was the son of Abdul Awal Morol of Chhotodudhkhali in Kalikapur Union of Madaripur Sadar. The family resides on Aziz Road, Jagannathpur, Dhaka.

Abdul Awal works as an electrician and Faisal’s elder brother Arman Morol is employed in the private sector.

Pakistani authorities announced that late on Friday 17 TTP members had been killed in an operation in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province; among the dead was the Bangladeshi national Faisal Hossain.

Faisal’s elder brother Arman said they were confirmed about the news of his sibling’s death on Sunday afternoon.