Banks to remain closed on 5 August

UNB
Dhaka
Anti-government protestors display Bangladesh’s national flag as they storm Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on 5 August 2024AFP

All scheduled banks in Bangladesh will remain closed on 5 August in observance of "July Uprising Day," a newly declared public holiday.

Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this regard recently.

The central bank's Department of Off-site Supervision issued the circular to ensure compliance with a government notification from the Cabinet Division which designated 5 August as a national holiday.

On 5 August, 2024, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a mass uprising that began in July, leading to the fall of her government.

The central bank has advised all stakeholders to plan their financial transactions accordingly due to the closure.

