Mass uprising
Banks to remain closed on 5 August
All scheduled banks in Bangladesh will remain closed on 5 August in observance of "July Uprising Day," a newly declared public holiday.
Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this regard recently.
The central bank's Department of Off-site Supervision issued the circular to ensure compliance with a government notification from the Cabinet Division which designated 5 August as a national holiday.
On 5 August, 2024, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a mass uprising that began in July, leading to the fall of her government.
The central bank has advised all stakeholders to plan their financial transactions accordingly due to the closure.