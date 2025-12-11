Nomination by 29 Dec, campaign begins 22 Jan

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has announced the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election—set to be held on 12 February—as well as the referendum on implementing the July Charter.

In an address to the nation, he announced the schedule on Thursday evening.

According to the announced schedule, the last date for submitting nomination papers for the parliamentary election is 29 December.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from 30 December to 4 January.

Candidates may appeal against the returning officers’ decisions until 11 January, and the appeals will be disposed of between 12 and 18 January.