EC plans to hold first-phase elections in 1,000 UPs on 21 January

The Election Commission (EC) plans to hold elections in around 1,000 union parishads (UPs) in the first phase on 21 January next year, as part of a five-phase election programme.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed disclosed the plan while speaking to journalists at the Election Commission Bhaban in Agargaon today.

He said the second phase is likely to be held on 4 February, while the third, fourth and fifth phases are scheduled for 29 April, 13 May and 27 May, respectively.

The schedule has been planned considering Ramadan, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations and weather conditions, particularly in coastal areas.

According to the EC, approximately 1,000 UPs will go to polls in the first phase. The terms of around 4,300 union parishads have already expired, and elections to these local government bodies will be completed by 27 May, 2027.