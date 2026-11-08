EC plans to hold first-phase elections in 1,000 UPs on 21 January
The Election Commission (EC) plans to hold elections in around 1,000 union parishads (UPs) in the first phase on 21 January next year, as part of a five-phase election programme.
EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed disclosed the plan while speaking to journalists at the Election Commission Bhaban in Agargaon today.
He said the second phase is likely to be held on 4 February, while the third, fourth and fifth phases are scheduled for 29 April, 13 May and 27 May, respectively.
The schedule has been planned considering Ramadan, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations and weather conditions, particularly in coastal areas.
According to the EC, approximately 1,000 UPs will go to polls in the first phase. The terms of around 4,300 union parishads have already expired, and elections to these local government bodies will be completed by 27 May, 2027.
The EC is considering UPs whose terms have expired or are due to expire within the election schedule period. It has almost completed preparations for the first phase, while the lists of UPs for the first and second phases are expected to be finalised by Thursday.
Akhtar Ahmed said elections in all union parishads of an upazila would be held simultaneously if their terms had expired or they had become eligible for elections.
Some UP elections remain pending due to court cases. However, these could be included if final court verdicts are delivered before the final list is published.
He said preparations for the elections were progressing, including checking election materials and arranging the printing of ballot papers for chairman, general member and reserved women member posts.
The EC has also held discussions with the Bangladesh Government Press and Security Printing Press regarding ballot printing.
The decision to hold the UP elections in five phases was taken at a Commission meeting on 12 October.
Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah earlier confirmed the five-phase schedule and said all elections would be completed by 27 May next year.