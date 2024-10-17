No excuse for violence, responsible ones should be held accountable: US
The United States has reiterated its stance against all forms of violence and in favour of holdig all responsible ones accountable, irrespective of their affiliations.
Mathew Miller, the spokesperson for the US state department made the statement while responding to a query during a regular press conference on Wednesday.
A journalist drew his attention to the Bangladesh home ministry’s embargo on prosecuting individuals involved in the actions during the anti-Hasina movement.
He noted reports of violence between 5 and 8 August and claimed more than 3,000 police officers were killed, and over 400 police stations were abolished.
He also claimed that Awami League members were targeted by organised protesters under a coordinated plan.
Against the backdrop, he sought to know if the US urges the Bangladesh government to ensure justice for all victims, irrespective of political affiliations.
In response, Miller said, “We have made clear that there’s no excuse for violence, either conducted against those conducting peaceful protests or conducted by those protesting, and anyone that’s responsible for violence should be held accountable."