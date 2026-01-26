There is definitely a level playing field: EC secretary

Senior secretary of the election commission (EC) secretariat Akhtar Ahmed has said that there is definitely a level playing field in the election.

He advised that if there are any complaints, they should be reported to the electoral inquiry and investigation committees.

The senior secretary made the remarks while responding to journalists’ questions at a briefing held at the Election Building in the capital’s Agargaon today, Monday.

The EC secretary was asked about issues related to the electoral code of conduct.

In reply, he said, “We, through you, telling everyone that for violations of the code of conduct, there are 300 electoral inquiry and adjudication committees for the 300 constituencies. Inform them, inform the returning officer, with a copy to us. From here, we will follow up on the matter.”