‘You all took Tk 12.8 million’: Police officer implicated by that audio

Six years ago in Dhaka, Additional Superintendent of Police Kaisar Rizvi Quraishi came into the spotlight over allegations that he abducted then CID Sub-Inspector (SI) Aksadud Zaman and extorted Tk 14.2 million from his wife as ransom. In that incident, an audio recording of a phone conversation between Aksadud Zaman’s wife Tahmina Yasmin and police officer Kaisar Quraishi spread on social media. Tahmina Yasmin is heard saying, “You all took Tk 12.8 million. Didn’t I personally give you Tk 1.4 million?”

Following an investigation into a departmental case over the incident, a recommendation has recently been made to dismiss Kaisar Quraishi from service and to impose various punishments on five other members of his team. Kaisar Quraishi is currently serving as an Additional Superintendent of Police at the headquarters of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in Uttara.

The investigation officer of the departmental case was Dewan Jalal Uddin Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner of the Motijheel Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

When asked about the matter last Saturday, Dewan Jalal Uddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the allegations against Additional Superintendent of Police Kaisar Quraishi and six members of his team had been found to be true. After completing the investigation, a report has been submitted to Police Headquarters.