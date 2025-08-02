US deports 39 Bangladeshis for illegal stay
A total of 39 Bangladeshi nationals have been deported from the United States on charges of staying illegally.
They arrived at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday morning aboard a chartered flight.
A senior official from the immigration department of the Special Branch (SB) of police confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
He stated that initial reports suggested over 50 individuals would be deported, but the final number stood at 39.
Following Donald Trump’s re-election for a second term as US President, immigration authorities in the country intensified crackdowns on undocumented immigrants.
Efforts to repatriate those residing illegally in the US have been stepped up.
This latest deportation is part of that broader initiative. Previously, the US had deported several groups of undocumented Bangladeshi migrants as part of similar operations.