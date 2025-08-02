US deports 39 Bangladeshis for illegal stay

A total of 39 Bangladeshi nationals have been deported from the United States on charges of staying illegally.

They arrived at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday morning aboard a chartered flight.

A senior official from the immigration department of the Special Branch (SB) of police confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

He stated that initial reports suggested over 50 individuals would be deported, but the final number stood at 39.