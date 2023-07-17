Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh presents his credentials

The newly appointed Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, Reto Renggli, presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, at the president’s official residence (Bangabhaban) on 17 July 2023.
Ambassador Renggli has previously served as the director of the Trade Office of Swiss Industries in Taiwan and as consul general of Switzerland in Hong Kong as well as Edinburgh. stated a press release.
During the ceremony, he said, “The two countries have cultivated and grown a solid, robust and diversified partnership in a whole range of areas over the last five decades. It will be my privilege to contribute to the further growth of bilateral ties.”
Last year, Switzerland and Bangladesh celebrated the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations. With more than $1 billion in annual bilateral trade and an extensive footprint of Swiss investors in critical sectors in Bangladesh, economic relations between the two countries have emerged as a solid pillar of bilateral ties.
The ongoing Swiss cooperation programme aims to assist the sustainable graduation of Bangladesh from the LDC group. Humanitarian aid remains a pivotal element of bilateral collaboration, with a substantial operation and on-the-ground presence in Cox’s Bazar to respond to the Rohingya refugee crisis.