Bangladesh-China pledge to work together on water resources management

Bangladesh and China expressed their commitment to working together on water resources management.

The two sides made the commitment as Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on Water Resources Minister Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee at his Secretariat office here today.

State Minister for Water Resources Forhad Hossain Azad was also present.

Anee said China and Bangladesh are long-standing and time-tested friends, and that the two countries maintain strong bilateral relations.

He called for cooperation between the two countries in exchanging knowledge and experience in water resources management, education, technological cooperation, professional capacity development, and research.