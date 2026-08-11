Bangladesh-China pledge to work together on water resources management
Bangladesh and China expressed their commitment to working together on water resources management.
The two sides made the commitment as Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on Water Resources Minister Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee at his Secretariat office here today.
State Minister for Water Resources Forhad Hossain Azad was also present.
Anee said China and Bangladesh are long-standing and time-tested friends, and that the two countries maintain strong bilateral relations.
He called for cooperation between the two countries in exchanging knowledge and experience in water resources management, education, technological cooperation, professional capacity development, and research.
Yao Wen said that China is interested in working with Bangladesh to ensure the conservation of water resources and maintain environmental balance.
He said China wants to stand by Bangladesh in addressing issues related to water resources management, floods, droughts, waterlogging, and river erosion.
Water Resources Secretary Dr AKM Shahabuddin and Chinese Embassy’s Economic and Commercial Counsellor Song Yang were present during the meeting.