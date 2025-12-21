New kind of ‘media environment’ is essential to build a new Bangladesh: Mahfuz Anam

Mahfuz Anam said that to truly build a new Bangladesh, it is essential to create a new kind of media environment. In his view, this is a highly promising moment for Tarique Rahman, because the current challenges are deeper than at any time in the past. He added, “Bangladesh is currently in a state of near devastation. State institutions have collapsed and are undergoing transformation.”

Referring to an unprecedented development in Bangladesh’s media history, Mahfuz Anam said, “In Bangladesh’s 53-year history, no media office has ever been set on fire. For the first time, the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star have been torched. Why? What crime have we committed? This is a question the entire media community should be asking.”

Mahfuz Anam believes that, looking to the future, it is necessary to build a respectful and responsible relationship between the media and political leadership. He added that freedom of expression is only the first step. More important is the freedom of critical expression. “It is easy to be generous toward the media when you are not in power, but the real test is how well you accept criticism once you are in power,” he said.