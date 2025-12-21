New kind of ‘media environment’ is essential to build a new Bangladesh: Mahfuz Anam
Recalling the experience that no government in Bangladesh’s 53-year political history has truly accepted critical journalism, The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam has called for the acceptance of an independent and critical media in the new Bangladesh.
He made the remarks at a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s “historic return home.” The meeting was held this afternoon (Sunday) at the Radisson Blu, with editors of daily newspapers and online news portals, heads of news at radio and television channels, and media professionals in attendance.
The event was organised by the Tarique Rahman Homecoming Committee and was chaired by the committee’s convener and BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.
Mahfuz Anam said that to truly build a new Bangladesh, it is essential to create a new kind of media environment. In his view, this is a highly promising moment for Tarique Rahman, because the current challenges are deeper than at any time in the past. He added, “Bangladesh is currently in a state of near devastation. State institutions have collapsed and are undergoing transformation.”
Referring to an unprecedented development in Bangladesh’s media history, Mahfuz Anam said, “In Bangladesh’s 53-year history, no media office has ever been set on fire. For the first time, the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star have been torched. Why? What crime have we committed? This is a question the entire media community should be asking.”
Mahfuz Anam believes that, looking to the future, it is necessary to build a respectful and responsible relationship between the media and political leadership. He added that freedom of expression is only the first step. More important is the freedom of critical expression. “It is easy to be generous toward the media when you are not in power, but the real test is how well you accept criticism once you are in power,” he said.
Expressing expectations of change from the BNP, Mahfuz Anam said, “The major lesson from our 53 years of politics is that no government has ever accepted critical journalism. I hope that in the new Bangladesh, the BNP will bring about change in this regard.”
Emphasising the importance of critical journalism, The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam said that it is not merely a matter of press freedom but is indispensable for good governance. In his words, “If you do not want to hear the truth, you will make mistakes, and you will repeat those mistakes.”
Noting that mistakes can occur in journalism as well, Mahfuz Anam said it is the media’s responsibility to correct them when they are pointed out. He added, “If you show that a report is not fact-based or is wrong, we will apologise. The Daily Star has apologised the most, because we acknowledge our mistakes.”
Editors from various media outlets, senior journalists, media personalities, and senior leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party were present at the discussion meeting.