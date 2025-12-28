Medical board briefs at midnight
Khaleda Zia going through a critical moment
The condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment, is extremely critical.
Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the medical board overseeing her treatment and a member of BNP’s standing committee, stated that she is going through a critical moment.
Responding to journalists’ questions about Khaleda Zia’s latest health status, the physician said, “Naturally, it cannot be said that her condition has improved… Her condition is extremely complicated, and she is going through a critical moment.”
Zahid Hossain provided these updates to journalists regarding Khaleda Zia’s ongoing treatment.
The briefing took place in front of Evercare Hospital in the capital around 12:30am on Saturday without any prior announcement.
Zahid Hossain said, “In fact, madam leader Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted here (at Evercare Hospital) on 23 November; after her admission, her physical condition deteriorated significantly.”
He added that due to the continuous decline in her health, Khaleda Zia was moved from a cabin to the CCU, and later from there to the ICU.
Speaking about Khaleda Zia’s treatment, this member of the medical board overseeing her care said that both local and foreign physicians are providing treatment to the BNP Chairperson, with her daughter-in-law, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, also involved.
After returning from London, the capital of the United Kingdom, last Thursday following 17 years, Tarique Rahman went to the hospital to see his mother. Today, Saturday, after attending various programmes throughout the day, he again visited his mother. He stayed there for more than two hours and left the hospital at 11:58pm.
Since 23 November, Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
Her treatment is being conducted under a medical board comprising local and foreign specialists, led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder.
The BNP Chairperson, Khaleda Zia, is experiencing fluctuations in several medical conditions, including diabetes, kidney, heart, and lung complications. As part of her ongoing treatment, certain medical tests are being conducted on a regular basis.
Given her current health condition, the BNP has stated that there were plans to take her abroad for advanced treatment; however, this ultimately proved impossible. As her physical condition is not suitable for air travel, her treatment is continuing in the country.