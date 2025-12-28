Khaleda Zia going through a critical moment

The condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment, is extremely critical.

Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the medical board overseeing her treatment and a member of BNP’s standing committee, stated that she is going through a critical moment.

Responding to journalists’ questions about Khaleda Zia’s latest health status, the physician said, “Naturally, it cannot be said that her condition has improved… Her condition is extremely complicated, and she is going through a critical moment.”

Zahid Hossain provided these updates to journalists regarding Khaleda Zia’s ongoing treatment.

The briefing took place in front of Evercare Hospital in the capital around 12:30am on Saturday without any prior announcement.