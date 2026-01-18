Govt clarifies chief adviser’s call to vote ‘Yes’ in referendum

The interim government today clarified the Chief Adviser's support for the "Yes" vote in the forthcoming referendum is consistent with democratic norms in Bangladesh, outlining major six points in favour of the government stance.

"Recent commentary has raised concerns that the Interim Government and the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus's open support for a "Yes" vote in Bangladesh's forthcoming referendum on institutional reforms may be inconsistent with the expectations of an interim administration," said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this afternoon.

"These concerns deserve respectful consideration. However, when assessed in light of Bangladesh's specific political context, the mandate of the interim government, and comparative international practice, such criticism does not withstand close scrutiny," it said.

In Bangladesh's current transitional moment, the statement said, silence would not represent neutrality, it would represent a failure of leadership.