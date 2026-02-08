23,865 political harassment cases withdrawn: Law ministry
The interim government has recommended the withdrawal of 23,865 political harassment cases filed during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government, following the July mass uprising.
These cases targeted leaders and activists of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefazat-e-Islam, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and other political parties. As a result, nearly 500,000 people have been relieved from these harassment cases.
The law ministry provided this information on Sunday.
Following applications from the affected political parties, an inter-ministerial committee reviewed the cases over 39 meetings and recommended their withdrawal. This process is still ongoing.
To facilitate the withdrawal of harassment cases filed between 6 January 2009 and 5 August 2024, the government formed a district committee led by the district commissioner and an inter-ministerial committee under law adviser Asif Nazrul on 22 September 2024.