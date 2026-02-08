23,865 political harassment cases withdrawn: Law ministry

The interim government has recommended the withdrawal of 23,865 political harassment cases filed during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government, following the July mass uprising.

These cases targeted leaders and activists of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefazat-e-Islam, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and other political parties. As a result, nearly 500,000 people have been relieved from these harassment cases.

The law ministry provided this information on Sunday.