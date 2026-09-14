Dengue: Highest single-day infections this year, 8 deaths

Bangladesh has recorded its highest number of dengue cases in a single day this year, with 1,733 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Eight people died during the same period, raising the death toll from dengue this year to 157.

This is the first time this year that more than 1,700 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals in a single day.

The figures were reported in the dengue situation report issued today, Monday, by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, 53,570 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country from 1 January to today. Of them, 49,375 have recovered and been discharged. Currently, 4,038 dengue patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.