Dengue: Highest single-day infections this year, 8 deaths
Bangladesh has recorded its highest number of dengue cases in a single day this year, with 1,733 patients admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours.
Eight people died during the same period, raising the death toll from dengue this year to 157.
This is the first time this year that more than 1,700 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals in a single day.
The figures were reported in the dengue situation report issued today, Monday, by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to the DGHS, 53,570 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country from 1 January to today. Of them, 49,375 have recovered and been discharged. Currently, 4,038 dengue patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
Of the eight people who died in the past 24 hours, six were women and two were men. Two of the deceased were aged 26 to 30, two were aged 6 to 10, and one each was aged 16 to 20, 36 to 40, 41 to 45 and 61 to 65.
The highest number of new patients were admitted from areas under Dhaka South City Corporation in the past 24 hours, with 388 admissions. This was followed by 302 admissions from Dhaka North City Corporation and 191 from areas of Dhaka Division outside the two city corporations.
In addition, 170 patients were admitted in Khulna Division, 143 in Rajshahi Division, 191 in Barishal Division, 110 in Mymensingh Division, 86 in Chattogram Division, 145 in Rangpur Division and seven in Sylhet Division.
This year, the highest number of dengue patients have been recorded in areas of Dhaka Division outside the two city corporations, with 8,729 hospital admissions. Khulna Division, a coastal region, follows with 8,673 patients.
An analysis of monthly data from the DGHS shows that dengue cases rose rapidly in June and July. A total of 2,907 patients were admitted to hospitals in June and 9,206 in July. The number rose to 20,536 in August. In the first 14 days of this month, 17,424 patients have been admitted.
Experts have repeatedly stressed the importance of destroying Aedes mosquito breeding sites, conducting regular mosquito-control activities, and keeping homes and surrounding areas clean to control dengue.
They have also advised people to seek medical advice promptly if they develop a fever and, if diagnosed with dengue, to follow their doctor’s instructions for treatment.