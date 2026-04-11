PM to inaugurate 'Farmer Card' pre-pilot programme on 14 April
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to inaugurate the pre-pilot distribution programme of the 'Farmer Card' on 14 April.
The inauguration ceremony will be held at 10:00 am at Shaheed Maruf Stadium in Tangail Sadar.
As part of the programme, the 'Farmer Card' will be simultaneously launched in 10 upazilas, including Shibganj, Panchagarh Sadar and Boda, Islampur, Shailkupa, Nesarabad, Juri, Cumilla Adarsha Sadar, Goalanda and Teknaf.
The information was revealed in a letter issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today, Saturday.