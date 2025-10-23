Workers’ Safety Forum calls justice for industrial accident victims

The Workers’ Safety Forum on Thursday urged the government to ensure safe and decent working conditions for all alongside strengthening chemical and fire safety measures and ensure prompt investigation and justice for all workplace accidents.

At a national conference in Dhaka, the Forum presented a set of 12 policy recommendations aimed at improving workplace safety and accountability.

The event was jointly organised by ActionAid Bangladesh, Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Kormojibi Nari, and Safe and Rights Society (SRS).

In a statement, they also demanded the guarantee fair compensation and rehabilitation for injured and deceased workers.

Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, head of the Labour Reform Commission formed by the interim government and executive director of BILS, delivered the welcome remarks.