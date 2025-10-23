Workers’ Safety Forum calls justice for industrial accident victims
The Workers’ Safety Forum on Thursday urged the government to ensure safe and decent working conditions for all alongside strengthening chemical and fire safety measures and ensure prompt investigation and justice for all workplace accidents.
At a national conference in Dhaka, the Forum presented a set of 12 policy recommendations aimed at improving workplace safety and accountability.
The event was jointly organised by ActionAid Bangladesh, Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Kormojibi Nari, and Safe and Rights Society (SRS).
In a statement, they also demanded the guarantee fair compensation and rehabilitation for injured and deceased workers.
Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, head of the Labour Reform Commission formed by the interim government and executive director of BILS, delivered the welcome remarks.
The Forum leaders called for strict enforcement of national and international laws on workplace safety and chemical storage with a zero-tolerance policy in their recommnedation while it recommended stronger punishment clauses in the ongoing labour law amendment process.
They also sought amendment to the relevant laws including the Labour Act, Explosives Act, Boiler Act, and Environment Act, in line with international standards.
They demanded a coordinated monitoring mechanism among relevant ministries and departments including Labour, Industry, Commerce ministers and Fire Service with participation from trade unions and civil society.
They called for enhanced compensation, treatment, and rehabilitation for victims and families in line with ILO Convention 121 including a lifetime income-equivalent compensation structure modeled after the Rana Plaza Claims Administration.
Demanding the public disclosure of all accident investigation reports and implementation of their recommendations, they said fast-track trials and exemplary punishment for those responsible for industrial disasters should be ensured.
Mentioning the importance of formation of workplace and community-level safety committees and regular fire drills, the forum recommended for the activation of the National Industrial Health and Safety Council.
Calling for the implementation of the Labour Reform Commission’s recommendations, they said nationwide awareness campaigns through state and private media should be arranged.
Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed said that nearly 90 per cent of Bangladesh’s workers remain outside the protection of the Labour Act, leaving millions vulnerable to unsafe workplaces, exploitation, and fatal accidents.
Despite repeated industrial tragedies, institutional initiatives to protect workers’ lives remain insufficient, he said.
“When workplace safety is neglected, workers become victims of injury, disability, or death — leaving families to struggle with poverty, child marriage, and child labour. These are not just social problems; they weaken our entire economy,” he said.
Following the Rana Plaza disaster, the government, with support from development partners, undertook several initiatives including training programmess for officials and safety monitoring in the ready-made garment (RMG) sector.
The Forum observed that visible change remains limited particularly outside the RMG sector where informal industries operate without oversight or media attention.
The Forum urged the government to extend safety reforms to all sectors, including small factories, workshops, transport, construction, and service industries.
Welcoming the government’s recent decision to ratify ILO Convention 190 (on eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work) and ILO Conventions 155 and 187 (on occupational safety and health), the Forum expressed appreciation for the move and called for comprehensive legal and institutional reform to ensure these commitments are effectively implemented.
“We salute the government for taking the step to ratify these long-pending conventions. Now, real change depends on how these global standards are translated into national laws and workplace practices,” the statement added.
The Forum called for joint action by the state, employers, trade unions, and the media to raise public awareness and make safety a shared national priority.
Country director of ActionAid Bangladesh Farah Kabir, joint coordinator of Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad Abdul Kader Hawlader, president of Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC) Kutubuddin Ahmed, director (Legal) of BLAST Advocate Barkat Ali, additional executive director of Kormojibi Nari Sanjida Sultana and member of the Labour Reform Commission 2024 Advocate AKM Nasim participated in the discussion.
The Workers’ Safety Forum, established in 2005, is an alliance of 32 trade unions, human rights, women’s rights, and labour organizations that advocate for safer workplaces in Bangladesh.