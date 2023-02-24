Bangladesh almost self-reliant in treating heart diseases: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government has made healthcare services more affordable and reached it at every doorstep, alongside making Bangladesh almost self-reliant in treating cardiovascular diseases.

"Bangladesh is now almost self-reliant in treating heart diseases. It has the ability to treat 95 to 98 per cent cardiovascular diseases and the country has efficient manpower, modern technology and required equipment to this end," she said.

The premier said this in a pre-recorded video message aired at the 3rd scientific conference organised by the Bangladesh Cardiovascular Research Foundation at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

She said cardiovascular diseases are one of the main reasons for the people's death across the globe, referring to 17.9 million people's death every year from heart diseases.

Sheikh Hasina said almost 27 per cent of deaths occurred in Bangladesh due to heart-related diseases while 10 children are now suffering from heart diseases in every one thousand while one young man is at risk of cardiovascular diseases in every five youths.