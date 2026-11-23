Former Jashore MP Azizul Islam arrested in Dhaka's Lalmatia
The former Member of Parliament for Jessore-6 constituency, Md Azizul Islam, was arrested from Lalmatia in the capital by the Detective Branch of the police.
He was arrested on Monday afternoon from a residence in Lalmatia.
The Deputy Commissioner of the Tejgaon Division of DB Police, Ziauddin Ahmed, told Prothom Alo that Azizul Islam has been brought to the DB office after his arrest.
Azizul Islam is 33 years old. His home is in Keshabpur, Jashore. According to the DB Police, there are multiple cases against Azizul in Jashore.
Azizul Islam was elected as a Member of Parliament by defeating the nominated candidate of the Awami League, whose activities are now banned, and the General Secretary of the Jashore District Awami League, Shaheen Chaklader, as an independent candidate in the 2024 twelfth national parliamentary elections for the Jashore-6 (Keshabpur) constituency.
Azizul Islam was known to be favoured by the late former Member of Parliament and State Minister for Public Administration, Ismat Ara Sadek, from Keshabpur.
At one time, he was a Joint Convener of the currently banned organisation Chhatra League in Keshabpur Upazila. Later, he was elected as a member of the District Council.