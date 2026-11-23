The former Member of Parliament for Jessore-6 constituency, Md Azizul Islam, was arrested from Lalmatia in the capital by the Detective Branch of the police.

He was arrested on Monday afternoon from a residence in Lalmatia.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Tejgaon Division of DB Police, Ziauddin Ahmed, told Prothom Alo that Azizul Islam has been brought to the DB office after his arrest.

Azizul Islam is 33 years old. His home is in Keshabpur, Jashore. According to the DB Police, there are multiple cases against Azizul in Jashore.