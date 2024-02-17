Unlock climate finance, stop arms-race: PM Hasina to global leaders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while placing six-point proposals, urged world leaders to unlock climate finance for the victim nations and end the arms-race to divert resources into climate fund.

"Senseless arms race must be stopped and resources need to be diverted into mobilizing the much-needed fund for fighting climate change. Let's keep in mind, when the existence of humanity is at stake, pursuing narrow interests will come to nothing," she said.

She made the remarks in her recommendations, placed at the panel discussion, titled "From Pocket to Planet: Scaling Up Climate Finance" at the Munich Security Conference 2024 on Friday.

While placing her first proposal, Bangladesh PM said, "We must find solutions to unlock climate financing to keep us on track by implementing the six suggestions."

She reiterated that developed countries must fulfill their commitment to provide $100 billion per year up to 2025, based on a delivery plan.

"And, by the end of this year, we all must agree on a new climate financing target for post-2025, preferably above $100 billion, on the basis of scientific evidence," she said.

In her second proposal, Sheikh Hasina said the world needs to get rid of wars and conflicts, illegal occupations and mindless killings of unarmed civilians, especially women and children, which the globe is witnessing in Gaza and elsewhere.