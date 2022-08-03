Bangladesh

Covid claims three more lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Health worker collects swab of a man to test Covid-19 infection
Health worker collects swab of a man to test Covid-19 infectionSuvra Kanti Das

The number of detected coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 2,006,368 on Wednesday as 375 more cases were reported, after testing 5,742 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, three patients died of Covid-19. As of Wednesday, the death toll stands at 29,298, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 6.53 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.72 per cent.

The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 974 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,945,088.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

