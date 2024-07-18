Quota reform movement
Govt ready to sit with protesting students: Law minister
The government is willing to sit in discussion with the students protesting seeking a reform in the existing quota system in government jobs.
Law minister Anisul Huq said this to Prothom Alo on Thursday.
He said two ministers – education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury and himself – have been given the responsibility in this regard.
The law minister around 2:00 pm said the discussion will be held whenever the protesting students agree.
Meanwhile, the education minister said the meeting could be held this afternoon.
The law minister further said that a judiciary investigation committee has been formed with High Court division justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman over the death of six people in different parts of the country during the students’ protests on Tuesday.