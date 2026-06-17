Regularisation of undocumented Bangladeshis depends on host country’s laws: FM

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday (17 June) said the government is maintaining diplomatic engagement with countries hosting undocumented Bangladeshi migrants to expand opportunities for their regularisation, stressing that the issue ultimately depends on the laws and policies of the respective host states.

Responding to a starred question from ruling party lawmaker Md Jahandar Ali Miah (Madaripur-3) in Parliament, he said Bangladeshi expatriates are making an outstanding contribution to national development and remain a key driving force behind the country’s economic progress.

The Minister said the present government attaches the highest importance to the welfare, rights, and dignity of Bangladeshi nationals living overseas.