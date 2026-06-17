Regularisation of undocumented Bangladeshis depends on host country’s laws: FM
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday (17 June) said the government is maintaining diplomatic engagement with countries hosting undocumented Bangladeshi migrants to expand opportunities for their regularisation, stressing that the issue ultimately depends on the laws and policies of the respective host states.
Responding to a starred question from ruling party lawmaker Md Jahandar Ali Miah (Madaripur-3) in Parliament, he said Bangladeshi expatriates are making an outstanding contribution to national development and remain a key driving force behind the country’s economic progress.
The Minister said the present government attaches the highest importance to the welfare, rights, and dignity of Bangladeshi nationals living overseas.
He said Bangladesh continues diplomatic contacts and discussions at various levels with countries where Bangladeshi nationals are residing or working without proper documentation.
“Within the framework of the laws and regulations of those countries, we are pursuing diplomatic engagement so that opportunities for regularisation can be expanded for eligible and employed Bangladeshi nationals,” he told Parliament.
Khalilur Rahman said Bangladeshi missions abroad are actively providing consular support and facilitating participation in regularisation and amnesty programmes announced by host countries.
“Whenever a country announces an amnesty or regularisation programme for irregular migrants, our embassies provide necessary information, guidance, and overall assistance to undocumented Bangladeshis residing there,” he said.
Referring to recent developments in Europe, he said the initiative of Spain to legalise nearly 500,000 undocumented migrants could benefit around 20,000 Bangladeshis.
“As you are aware, the Spanish government has undertaken an initiative to grant legal status to approximately 500,000 irregular migrants. As a result, an estimated 20,000 Bangladeshi citizens are expected to gain opportunities for legal residence and employment,” he said.
However, the Minister emphasised that the regularisation of undocumented migrants remains a sovereign decision of the host country.
“The legalisation of irregular migrants residing in a foreign state primarily depends on that country’s own laws, policies, and decisions. Therefore, despite all efforts and goodwill on the part of the Government of Bangladesh and its embassies, regularisation cannot be guaranteed through unilateral initiatives by Bangladesh alone,” he said.
“Irregular migration often exposes our citizens to human trafficking, labour exploitation, legal complications, and other risks. For this reason, the government gives the highest priority to legal, safe, and orderly migration,” he said.
Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh is working to preserve existing labour markets and open new ones through bilateral and multilateral engagements with countries in Europe, East Asia, Africa, and South America.
He informed the House that memorandums of understanding are currently being processed with Cambodia, Thailand, Malta, Mauritius, Spain, Serbia, Russia, Turkey, Fiji, Albania, Austria, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Discussions are also underway with Guyana regarding the recruitment of healthcare workers, he added.
The minister underscored skills development as the cornerstone of labour market expansion.
“The government considers skills development to be the foundation for expanding overseas employment opportunities,” he said, adding that special emphasis is being placed on international-standard technical training, language education, skills certification, and workforce preparation based on global market demand.
He noted that skills development programmes have already begun under the European Union Talent Partnership initiative, while free Japanese language training has been introduced at Technical Training Centres (TTCs) across Bangladesh.
The Minister also highlighted a memorandum of understanding signed between Bangladesh and the Philippines on 1 April 2026, covering nursing training and cooperation in the health sector.
In addition, he said Australia has recently launched a six-million-dollar project to enhance the skills of Bangladeshi workers by drawing on Australia’s TAFE and TVET experience.
“We believe that every Bangladeshi working abroad is a valuable national asset and an important partner in our economic progress. But irregular migration is harmful both to the migrant and to the country’s reputation,” he said.
“To prevent irregular migration from the outset, we are working with the International Organization for Migration and also engaging bilaterally with various countries,” he added.