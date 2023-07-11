Bangladesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 66 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-related death and 66 new cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,463 and caseload to 2,043,288 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rose to 4.42 per cent from Monday’s 3.88 per cent as 1,198 samples were tested.

However, the death and recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent and 98.38 per cent, respectively, DGHS said.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.