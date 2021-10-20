3 BNP men, already in jail for months, made accused

Chattogram police have named three local leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as accused in a puja mandap vandalism case. Yet these three have been in prison for the past six months.

The three are Chattogram north district Jubo Dal vice-president Syed Iqbal, former central Chhatra Dal member Akram Uddin alias Pavel and BNP activist Junaid Mehedi from Hathazari.

They have been in Chittagong Central Jail for six months in a case filed over violence carried out by Hefazat-e-Islam. Yet the three were named in a case for vandalising a puja mandap’s archway last week in Sarkar Hat area of Hathazari upazila.