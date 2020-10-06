3 BRAC schools to globally showcase best practices

Addressing the event, Zakir Hossen emphasised on students’ usual movement and environment of sharing with their classmates.

He said, “The impact of COVID-19 restrictions has gone beyond affecting classroom learning as school closures limit children’s interaction with others, playing in the field, moving freely and coming into contact with teachers and enjoying the overall school environment. Such a situation could potentially lead to stigma or prejudice.”





Prof Mahbuba Nasrin explained how these boat schools personify the idea of climate resilience.

“BRAC has gone with the no-plastic policy and this is one of the several climate-resilient habits that the boat schools also adopted. The students of this school are aware of recycling, reduce, and reuse. Even the schools incorporate regional curriculum and climate change and environmental education material to make the students ready for combating the consequences of climate change and transforming toward a sustainable future,” she said.