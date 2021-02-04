30 Bangladeshi children die per 1000 live births: BDHS

In every 1,000 live births, 30 newborns die in the country, says Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS). Premature birth and low birth weight cause 19 per cent of these deaths.

The BDHS report 2017-18 indicates a declining trend in newborn death until 2014. However, the report also shows that the rate has bounced back.

The new number was unveiled at a programme organised by research for decision makers of International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) and Data for Impact in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on Wednesday.

Speakers at the discussion talked about the prematurity and low birth weight burden in the country. They also discussed innovations and interventions to reduce it and the importance of bringing positive changes in the mindset of the care seekers.