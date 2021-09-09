30 more Bangladeshis rescued from the Mediterranean return from Tunisia: BRAC

Thirty more Bangladeshis, rescued in the Mediterranean Sea on their way to Italy, returned to Dhaka Thursday from Tunisia.

All of them, who were victims of human trafficking, arrived home on a Turkish Airlines flight at around 12:00 pm, BRAC’s migration programme head Shariful Hasan said.

They are now under the care of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport authority and being provided with emergency support, including food and water.

Of them, seven are from Shariatpur, six from Madaripur, four from Gopalganj, three from Tangail, two each from Faridpur, Kishoreganj and Sylhet and one each from Cumilla, Dhaka, Noakhali and Munshiganj.